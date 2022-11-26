Hyderabad: Special summary revision of electoral rolls held on Saturday, will continue on Sunday

GHMC officials including BLOs were present at all polling stations located in 15 Assembly constituencies of the Hyderabad district.

Hyderabad: A special campaign pertaining to special summary revision of electoral rolls was held on Saturday and will continue on Sunday too.

As a part of the exercise, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials including Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were present at all polling stations located in 15 Assembly constituencies of the Hyderabad district. The BLOs will be available at the polling station on Sunday, said GHMC in a press release.

New enrolments, change of name, address and other claims/objections were reported to the BLOs at this campaign. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj along with Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar inspected the voter registration process at Wesley College, Secunderabad. “Special centers in colleges will be set up for voter registration,” the CEO said.

Meanwhile, the GHMC Commissioner explained to the CEO that supervisors have been appointed to register eligible students in the college. “The supervisors will go to the colleges, contact the principals and make all the arrangements related to voter registration,” he said.