GHMC Mayor, Danam Nagender take part in ‘Koti Vriksharchana’

Hyderabad: As part of ‘Koti Vriksharchana’ plantation drive to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi along with Khairatabad MLA, Danam Nagender on Wednesday planted saplings at HUDA Heights in Banjara Hills.

Extending wishes to the Chief Minister, the Mayor appreciated the concept of Haritha Haram and pledged to work towards increasing green cover in the city.

“In the last few years, there has been a definite improvement in greenery in Hyderabad. However, we should strive to further improve the green cover and at the same time it is also our responsibility to ensure the planted saplings grow into healthy trees,” the Mayor said.

