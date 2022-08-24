GHMC Mayor Vijaya Laxmi tests Covid positive

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

File Photo (Source: Twitter/Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR)

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi has tested positive for Covid-19 and on Wednesday she took to Twitter asking all those who were in contact with her to get themselves tested.

“I have been tested positive with COVID 19, I’m doing well. Request everyone who came in contact with me to get tested for COVID,” she tweeted.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council meeting which is chaired by the Mayor is scheduled on August 29 and a decision whether to hold the meeting or postpone it, is yet to be taken, said an official from the civic body.

