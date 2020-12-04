GHMC Polls: AIMIM stakes claim to victory in 14 seats

By | Published: 2:38 pm

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party claimed that it had already won 14 seats and was leading in many more seats. This was at 2 pm, much before any official announcement came.

The party had contested from 51 seats in the elections held on December 1. While the victory of former Mayor Mohammed Majid Hussain from Mehdipatnam was more or the less confirmed, the party has said it had won or was in the clear lead in Ramnaspura, Kishanbagh, Dabeerpura, Puranapul, Pathergatti, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Rein Bazaar, Riyatsatnagar, Lalithabagh, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Shastripuram and Ahmednagar.

Party workers have already started garlanding the candidates outside the counting centres even as the counting process was on.

Meanwhile, in sensitive areas of the city, contingents of the Rapid Action Force and Telangana State Special Police were deployed to ensure law and order. Senior police officials were camping at the Charminar police station and monitoring the situation.

