GHMC polls: Beneficiaries of govt schemes vow to elect TRS

TRS candidate from Banjara Hills, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said almost every home was benefitted by some welfare scheme or the other by the TRS govt

By | Published: 4:55 pm

Hyderabad: Taking a clear lead in the campaign for the GHMC polls slated to be held on December 1, TRS candidate from Banjara Hills, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, has been reaching out to the voters much before other party candidates.

On Saturday, Vijayalakshmi visited several basthis in the division and interacted with the residents as part of the door-to-door campaign. The campaign trail today had her taking out an extensive padayatra in Uday Nagar and Singadakunta basthis of Banjara Hills Road No-11.

During her visits, she interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes offered by the State government. In Uday Nagar, an elderly Papamma expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for disbursing her pension in time.

“He is like my elder son who is ensuring that we don’t have to go hungry or suffer at this age,” Papamma told Vijayalakshmi.

The candidate said almost every home was benefitted by some welfare scheme or the other by the TRS government. The residents of these basthis spoke about how they have been benefitted by welfare programmes such as Shaadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, Aasra pension, KCR kits and others. “People are acknowledging that real development of the city and their betterment was possible only with the TRS party,” Vijayalakshmi said.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, who is the in-charge of the Banjara Hills division, has already chalked out a campaign strategy and party workers in large numbers have joined the campaign on behalf of Vijayalakshmi.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .