GHMC polls completed peacefully: Cops

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Tuesday reviewed the security and polling arrangements at various polling stations in Balanagar, Madhapur and Shamshabad zones of the commisionerate.

Sajjanar visited polling locations in Jagadgirigutta in Balanagar zone, KPHB colony in Madhapur zone and Mailardevpally in Shamshabad zone and said, “There was no untoward incident reported in the commissionerate during the polls. We have made sure that drinking water, tents and wheel chairs for the elderly have been kept at polling stations.”

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for women and the elderly in particular and said that polling was conducted by strictly adhering to the Covid-19 norms.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat too reviewed the security arrangements at various polling locations including sensitive locations in Balapur and Meerpet.

