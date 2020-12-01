GHMC polls: Heavy polling in three divisions under Patancheru

While Ramachandrapuram recorded 67.71% polling, Patancheru and Bharathi Nagar divisions recorded 65.76 per cent and 61 per cent respectively

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Patancheru: Unlike other divisions of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the three divisions – Ramachandrapuram, Bharathi Nagar and Patancheru – under Patancheru Assembly constituency in Sangareddy, recorded heavy polling compared to the other wards on Tuesday.

While Ramachandrapuram recorded 67.71 (111) polling, Patancheru (113) and Bharathi Nagar divisions recorded 65.76 per cent and 61 per cent polling respectively. Except for a couple of stray incidents, polling was peaceful in these three divisions.

Sangareddy Superintendent of Police S Chandrashekar Reddy visited several polling stations in Patancheru division.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and his wife Yadamma exercised their franchise in Patancheru division. The voters made a beeline to all the polling stations across these three divisions from early morning unlike other divisions in the State capital.

Meanwhile, the three major political parties and candidates in these three divisions were busy calculating how the heavy polling would influence the outcome of the election.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .