GHMC polls: Marri Rajasekhar tells TRS cadre to strive for victory

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliament constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on Friday called upon the party supporters to strive for the victory of Vanam Sangeetha Yadav, the party candidate from Somajiguda municipal division.

Participating in the election campaign at Somajiguda, Reddy said the State government was developing the city in a planned manner.

“We are aware of the problems faced by the people and accordingly we are resolving them in a planned manner,” he said.

The State government won accolades for the effective implementation of law and order and reducing the crime rate. The city and its suburbs have become a hub for developing industrial infrastructure and many companies have already established their base here, he added.

