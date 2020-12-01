GHMC Polls: Tension as AIMIM, MBT workers confront each other in Azampura

The incident took place when AIMIM workers objected to the MBT election agents checking the identity of the voters resulting in arguments at some polling stations.

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Azampura division in the Old City following a skirmish between AIMIM and MBT workers on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place when AIMIM workers objected to the MBT election agents checking the identity of the voters resulting in arguments at some polling stations.

According to reports, MBT contestant Asma Khatoon complained to the election authorities about large scale bogus voting in a few booths of the Azampura division.

Shikha Goel, Additional CP (Crimes), rushed to the spot along with the local police and dispersed the crowd.

