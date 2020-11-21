GHMC polls: TRS kicks off campaign in RK Puram

Councillors Budumala Yadagiri, Kancher Lakshminarayana, Pallapu Shankar along with co-option member Sureddy Krishna Reddy and other TRS leaders took part in the election canvassing

Hyderabad: TRS leaders and Jalpally municipal councillors on Saturday kicked off election campaign for the GHMC elections in RK Puram municipal division in support of TRS candidate Murukuntla Vijaya Bharathi Aravind Sharma.

Councillors Budumala Yadagiri, Kancher Lakshminarayana, Pallapu Shankar along with co-option member Sureddy Krishna Reddy, former MPTC Yanjala Janardhan, Dhudala Srinivas Goud and other TRS leaders took part in the election canvassing in RK Puram and surrounding areas explaining the development programmes initiated by the TRS government to the people.

The TRS leaders said Hyderabad was peaceful with a harmonious atmosphere during the TRS regime. Besides providing potable drinking water and round-the-clock power supply to every household, the TRS regime also rendered a helping hand to the poor women through various flagship programmes like Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadhi Mubarak etc.

With various welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana, the State has become a role model for the entire country, the leaders said.

