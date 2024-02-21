Mancherial Collector asks Officials to strictly implement development, welfare schemes

Mancherial Collector told the officials to take steps to identify beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 11:02 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to take steps to strictly implement both developmental activities and welfare schemes. He along with S Mothilal convened a review meeting with officials of various departments here on Wednesday.

Santosh underlined coordination among officials to implement developmental programmes and welfare schemes. Asking them to address grievances raised by the public in the Chief Minister’s Prajavani programme at the earliest, he asked them to classify the grievances into three categories and also to expedite process land acquisition for various developmental projects.

The Collector told the officials to take steps to identify beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme. He asked them to expedite the process of issuance of community, residence and income certificates applied through Mee-Seva centres and instructed them to address cases pending in the High Court, Lok Ayukta and State Human Rights Commission.

Mancherial RDO V Ramulu, his counterpart from Bellampalli Harikrishna, Tahsildars of various mandals were present.