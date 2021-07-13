GHMC proposes construction of 18 projects

Among the proposed projects, 13 are located in the northern part of the city, three in the southern part and two in the central part of the city.

Hyderabad: Keeping an eye on enhanced safety at areas with level crossings, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has proposed 18 projects worth a staggering Rs 1,230 crore to be taken up in coordination with the South Central Railway (SCR).

The projects include 17 new Road under Bridges (RuBs) and Road over Bridges (RoBs) in the city. A proposal to widen the Mettuguda RoB has also been made. Among the proposed projects, 13 are located in the northern part of the city, three in the southern part and two in the central part of the city.

“The projects have been proposed at selected Manned Level Crossings (MLC). In a phased manner, the MLCs will be converted into RuBs and RoBs,” a GHMC official told ‘Telangana Today’. As of date, several works are already underway in parts of the city under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and these works will also be taken up soon, the GHMC official said.

“The State government has decided to coordinate with SCR officials and build these projects. The plan is to completely remove MLCs in the GHMC limits,” the official said, adding that at the same time, the SCR too was promoting safety measures that need to be followed near MLCs.