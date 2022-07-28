GHMC questioned on fines being imposed for erecting name boards

Hyderabad: Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the Telangana High Court sternly questioned GHMC with respect to unreasonable fines being imposed for erecting name boards or advertisement boards beyond the prescribed limit. A writ plea was filed by Ambicare Clinics contending that a fine of Rs 2 lakh was imposed on them by GHMC for erecting a name board beyond the prescribed limit. M Govind Reddy, appearing on behalf of the petitioners contended that the restrictions imposed on name boards are different from that of advertisements boards. Further, the fine in case of a violation is only Rs. 100 per sq. ft. per day and cannot be unreasonable or arbitrary. The government pleader appearing on behalf of GHMC sought time to seek instructions with respect to the fine imposed. The matter has been adjourned to August 2 for further hearing.

PIL on IDL lands dismissed

Justice K Lalitha dismissed writ petition for reconveyance of about 34 Ac. Of land in Kukatpally. Ajeeth Rao and six others moved the High Court stating that their lands were acquired for allotment in favour of Indian Detonators Limited in 1966. Though an establishment of a unit was carried out, large extent of land was kept vacant. It was unsuccessfully contended that once the land is acquired for a purpose, it should be only for the said purpose and IDL entered into a development agreement with Hinduja Estates. It is contended that private property is acquired by the authorities but the land is now converted as a commercial unit. The judge dismissing the writ petition ruled that the petitioners are not entitled to re-conveyance of the land. They however are free to work out their other remedies if any.

HCA action against Bharat Cricket Club suspended

Justice T Vinod of the Telangana High Court on Thursday suspended the action of Hyderabad Cricket Association in prohibiting Bharat Cricket Club from participating in tournaments conducted by HCA. In a writ plea filed by Bharat Cricket Club against HCA, BCCI and Mohammed Azharuddin, President of HCA it was vehemently contended that the President does not have the power to suspend the petitioners from participating in any games and only the Ombudsman can. Justice Vinod also observed that over the past couple of years the functions of HCA have been questionable. The Judge also said that ‘only the Supreme Court can intervene with the affairs of HCA and direct a CBI or ED enquiry’. G K Deshpande, Counsel appearing for HCA and Azharuddin contended the records are missing pertaining to the said issue. Justice Vinod sternly affirmed that the records are not missing and that they are being fudged. The matter has been adjourned to August 25 for further hearing.