GHMC ready with 1.9 cr saplings for Haritha Haram

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:40 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: As a part of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) 2022, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is ready with 1.9 crore saplings raised in its 600 nurseries. These saplings will be planted as well as distributed when the programme is officially launched.

Some among the several sapling species grown in the nurseries include Ashwagandha, Sabja Tulasi, Lavender and Rose. The details of the nurseries and the contact number of the nursery staff have been made available on the website https://greenhyderabad.cgg.gov.in/NurseryList.aspx

As per the action plan, saplings will be planted along the roads and open spaces. Dense plantations will also be taken up in temples, educational institutions, playgrounds, parks, crematoriums, graveyards and other areas public places and at the places that are feasible. Simultaneously, the saplings will be distributed to people in coordination with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

“Telangana Ku Haritha Haram activities are taken up all along the year and TKHH 2022 is likely to be officially launched in July, ” said a GHMC official.

As part of this State government’s flagship programme which is recognised by the United Nations as the third-largest effort for afforestation in the world, 860 km of avenue plantation will be taken up which will include 160 Multi-Layer Avenue Plantation (MLAP).