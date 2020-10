GHMC removes over 10,836 tonnes garbage from flood-hit areas

1,082 MT of garbage has been cleared in LB Nagar, 5,885 MT in Charminar, 1,269 MT in Khairatabad, 648 MT in Serilingampally, 866 MT in Kukatpally and 636 in Secunderabad zone

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has removed 10,836 metric tonnes (MT) garbage from flood-affected areas during sanitisation drive taken up between October 18 and 21.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said about 1,082 MT of garbage has been cleared in LB Nagar, 5,885 MT in Charminar, 1,269 MT in Khairatabad, 648 MT in Serilingampally, 866 MT in Kukatpally and 636 MT in Secunderabad zone.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .