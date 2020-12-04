‘GHMC Results’ rule social media

Hashtags #HyderabadWithKCR, #HyderabadWithTRS and #HyderabadZindabad garner attention

By | Published: 10:19 pm

Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections dominated major social media platforms, especially Twitter, on Friday. All through the day, the civic body election results with the hashtag #GHMCResults and similar hashtags trended across the country.

The high pitch campaign launched by all political parties in the run up to the polls had the outcome acquiring national attention. As a result, the trending topic throughout the day was GHMC elections on Twitter, Facebook and even for a few hours on Instagram.

Scores of individuals on social media came up with innovative hashtags on Twitter related to GHMC elections. Some of the hashtags that trended throughout Friday included #GHMCElectionresults, #GHMCElection2020, #GHMCpolls and #HyderabadElections.

Among others, hashtags such as #HyderabadWithKCR, #HyderabadWithTRS and #HyderabadZindabad, garnered a lot of attention.

As the day progressed and as TRS winning a major chunk of the divisions, party supporters, well-wishers, fans and members of the general public from across the State started tagging the Twitter handles of TRS working president KT Rama Rao and local TRS candidates and celebrated the performance. As a result, #HyderabadwithTRS and HyderabadwithKCR too became trending topics in Twitter.

Some trends that came from supporters of BJP included #BhagyanagarwithBJP, #Bhagyanagarmainbhagwagiri (Bhagyanagar Main Bhagwagiri). BJP supporters from different parts of the country also took to social media platforms to congratulate leaders of the party’s local unit for their performance in Telangana while MIM supporters too extended their congratulatory messages on the social media.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .