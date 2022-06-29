GHMC slaps penalties on BJP leaders for raising unauthorised banners in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:15 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has imposed penalties on BJP leaders for raising unauthorised banners and advertisement elements in different parts of the city.

The BJP has put up hoardings with photographs of party leaders and the issue was brought to the notice of GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) through Twitter following which multiple penalties were imposed. By Wednesday evening, around 18 challans were generated and the penalty levied was around Rs 1 lakh.

As per norms, flex banners and defacement of public properties by pasting stickers are illegal. Erecting hoardings or any kind of advertisement elements without the permission of the corporation is also illegal.