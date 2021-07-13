GHMC takes up Pattana Pragathi works

As part of the initiative, which started on July 1, over 28,000 tonnes of garbage and 15,600 tonnes of debris were cleared from public and religious places

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: As part of the ten-day Pattana Pragathi programme, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) took up a series of works related to sanitation, curbing vector-borne diseases, civic works pertaining to urban flooding and developing overall greenery under its limits.

As part of the Pattana Pragathi initiative, which started on July 1, over 28,000 tonnes of garbage and 15,600 tonnes of debris were cleared from public and religious places. To increase the green cover, more than 1.2 lakh saplings were planted and 9.2 lakh homestead plants were distributed.

Desilting of storm water drains and civic works in low lying areas to avoid water logging during heavy downpour were also taken up. To control mosquito breeding, anti-larval operations were carried out in over 9.9 lakh houses and around 8.3 lakh houses were fogged.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .