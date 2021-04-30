GHMC to improve sanitation standards in city

The civic body officials are also trying to ensure 100 per cent attendance of Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) in all the circles.

By | Nabinder Bommala | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: To further improve the sanitation standards in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has compiled a list of vulnerable points and also increased the activity pertaining to door-to-door collection of garbage.

Most of these vulnerable points identified are places where garbage bins were installed and later removed as a part of the ‘bin free city’ programme.

Plans are underway to lift garbage three times a day on main roads. “Among the 1,756 garbage vulnerable points identified, at 840 locations, garbage is already being lifted thrice a day,” said a GHMC official.

The civic body officials are also trying to ensure 100 per cent attendance of Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) in all the circles. “Our officials including Deputy Commissioners are inspecting their respective zones every morning around 5.30 am, especially to check the number of SATs on the field. Due to early morning inspections, 98 per cent of the vehicles are on the streets,” said the official. In some wards, the officials were also being accompanied by corporators to ensure the sanitation is taken up more effectively.

Officials said extensive sanitation activities in the city were being taken up on the directions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, KT Rama Rao. “The decision to carry out early morning inspections and ensure 100 per cent attendance of SATs was taken following the directions of the Minister,” said an official in MAUD department.

As on date there are 2,713 SATs in the GHMC limits and adding to the fleet, an additional 783 vehicles were also pressed into service to collect garbage from households.

As per civic body’s sanitation records, among the 2,713 SATs deployed for door-to-door collection of waste, 2,570 were on the streets on a daily basis and among the additional 783 vehicles deployed, 707 were present on the field regularly.