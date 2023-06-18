| Ghmc To Take Up 1 Crore Plantations In 2023 24 Under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram

GHMC to take up 1 crore plantations in 2023-24 under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram

GHMC will take up dense plantations at lakes, educational institutions, open spaces, hospitals, graveyards, colonies, parks, playgrounds and jail campuses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has proposed to take up one crore plantations in 2023-24 under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH).

In addition to avenue plantations and multi-layer avenue plantations, this financial year, dense plantations will be taken up at lakes, educational institutions, open spaces, hospitals, graveyards, colonies, parks, playgrounds and jail campuses.

Further, the GHMC will take up the development of vertical gardens and greenery underneath flyovers. Greenery will further be developed at central medians, and at water fountains, traffic junctions / Islands. Simultaneously, landscape parks and tree parks will also be developed.

The action plan pertaining to green measures in 2023-24 was released by the civic body on Sunday as part of the ‘ten-year activity report’ of GHMC’s Urban Biodiversity wing.

In the report, the GHMC mentioned that from 2014 to 2023 (till April), 456 landscape parks were developed in colony open spaces. Since 2014, GHMC, in its jurisdiction developed 985 parks which include, 19 major parks. Each of these 19 lung spaces is spread over five acres and 17 theme parks were developed including the Dog Park, Panchatantra Park, Interactive Science Park etc.

Meanwhile, from, 2014-15 to 2022-2023, i.e. in the last six years, against the target of 741 lakh plantations, the GHMC achieved 698.78 lakh which included planting under different components and homestead plants distribution.

The GHMC has also developed 600 ward-level nurseries since 2020-21 and avenue plantations were also taken up by the GHMC on major roads, and sub roads including colony roads. Since 2014, the GHMC took up 1,120.67 km of avenue plantations.

