GHMC turns this litter dump into theme park

GHMC has not just converted the place into a park in the Phase-II of the colony but added a dash of colour and aesthetics apart from equipping it with several amenities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 6 July 23

The new theme park at Old MIG Colony in Serilingampally has a walking track, open gym, children’s area, gazebos and a rose garden.

Hyderabad: Once an eyesore with dirt and litter strewn all around, this small land parcel now dons a completely new look.

From an unused space that had turned into a spot of inconvenience for the residents of Old MIG colony, Serilingampally, it has now metamorphosed into a clean and neat park for children to relax and play around.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not just converted the place into a park in the Phase-II of the colony but added a dash of colour and aesthetics apart from equipping it with several amenities.

This newly carved-out lung space is spread over 2.5 acres and besides a play area for children, it has recreational facilities for people of all age groups. Lawns, a walking track, an open gym, a rose garden, a maze garden, a seating area, gazebos and a children’s play area with equipment are some of the features of the Theme Park.

The greenery developed inside the park premises, flooring in the seating area, and the gazebos with wooden roofs have further elevated this lung space. The works related to landscaping near the compound walls and inside the park are alluring and the lung space also has grown-up trees providing shade to the visitors.

“Paintings of birds, fishes and butterflies on the compound wall of this park make it a good recreational place for children,” said a GHMC official. He further said, at the children”s play area, all needed safety measures have been taken.

“Ample amount of sand is in place where swings, slides and outdoor play equipment are set up. The children’s play area has been developed under a neem tree and other big trees to provide shade. The park also has a room for a security guard at its entrance,” said the official.

Driven by the Telangana government’s aim to increase green cover in the State and simultaneously provide citizens with more recreational spaces, the GHMC is developing theme parks in different parts of the city.