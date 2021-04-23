GHMC’s DRF on the job round-the-clock

As part of the round-the-clock sanitisation drive, DRF teams are spraying disinfectant solutions in several stretches in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: As a measure to check the spread of Covid-19, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s Disaster and Response Force (DRF) teams are carrying out intensive sanitisation drive across the city.

As part of the round-the-clock sanitisation drive, DRF teams are spraying disinfectant solutions in several stretches in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am. The civic body exercise has been continuing in all the six zones.

On Friday, DRF teams sprayed disinfectants in different stretches of the city including Assembly Metro station, JNTU to Forum Mall, LB Nagar to Harina Vanasthali Park, Owaisi Hospital to Aramghar X-Road apart from Kukatpally Y junction-Balanagar-Jeedimetla-Gandi Maisamma and Shilparamam-Madhapur-Biodiversity Park.

Jetting machines have been deployed to take up the spraying of disinfectants on main roads and major public places. Manual teams will be carrying out spraying disinfectants in colonies with the civic body aiming to cover the city at the earliest due to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.

Last year, the Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management wing has set up 19 teams with 675 persons, who worked 24 hours in three shifts to spray disinfectants at all the public places, major and minor colony roads, and arterial roads.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .