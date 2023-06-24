GHMC’s EVDM conducts one-week training on rescue operations

The training was held in seven batches for 257 trainees from various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

The training was held in seven batches for 257 trainees from various Urban Local Bodies and police.

Hyderabad: The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) has conducted one-week training on rescue operations to be executed during floods, fire accidents and building collapse. The training was held in seven batches for 257 trainees from various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Police.

“The Motto of the training is to save lives and property during disasters like floods, fire accidents, earthquakes, building collapse, water logging, falling of trees etc,” said EV&DM Director, Prakash Reddy. The training program seeks to make all municipalities and district authorities self-sufficient during disasters and act as first responders during rescue calls.

The list of equipment used for disaster management has also been communicated to the ULBs and police of various districts. The list comprises mandatory equipment that is required for rescue operations during disasters including fire accidents. The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM) has conducted one-week training on rescue operations to be executed during floods, fire accidents and building collapse. The training was held in seven batches for 257 trainees from various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Police.

“The Motto of the training is to save lives and property during disasters like floods, fire accidents, earthquakes, building collapse, water logging, falling of trees etc,” said EV&DM Director, Prakash Reddy. The training program seeks to make all municipalities and district authorities self-sufficient during disasters and act as first responders during rescue calls.

The list of equipment used for disaster management has also been communicated to the ULBs and police of various districts. The list comprises mandatory equipment that is required for rescue operations during disasters including fire accidents.

Also Read GHMC sends text messages to alert citizens of rainfall