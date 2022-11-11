‘Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon’ screening in Hyderabad on Nov 11 and 12

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:54 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Directed by theatre veteran-turned-debutant filmmaker Anamika Haksar, ‘Ghode Ko Jalebi Khilane Le Ja Riya Hoon’ captures the lives of street dwellers of Old Delhi.

Released on June 10 in selected theatres this year, the film is all set to screen in Hyderabad on November 11 and 12.

On November 11, the film will be screened at Khemka auditorium at Indian Business School, Gachibowli, from 5.30 pm and at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills, on November 12, from 6.30 pm.

Co-written by Haksar and Lokesh Jain, the 121-minute film is a mix of documentary, ethnography, magical realism, and folk tale, and revolves around the lives of beggars, pickpockets, loaders, small-scale factory workers, street singers, and street vendors of Shahjahanabad, Old Delhi.

The film will be presented with English subtitles. Haskar along with the lead actor Ravindra Sahu will be present at the venues for a panel discussion after the screening.

http://bitly.ws/wxeh