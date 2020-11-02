Gift scam: Woman duped of Rs 16 lakh

According to the police, in September the woman on Facebook got acquainted with a person who introduced himself as James Donald, a doctor from Germany.

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Hyderabad: Three persons including one Nigerian who cheated a women on pretext of sending gift parcels as a friendly gesture were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday.

The arrested persons were identified as Nonson Chife Kelvin (40), Mohd Sirajuddin Raein alias Salman (24) and Subash Singh (30) all from New Delhi. Three of their associates VIP alias Onveka Ejike, Mukesh Sharma and Avinash Pandey are absconding.

According to the police, in September the woman on Facebook got acquainted with a person who introduced himself as James Donald, a doctor from Germany.

“After long conversations on Facebook the woman and the stranger exchanged their mobile phone numbers. The man offered to help the woman who also runs a voluntary organisation with funds and told that he had sent a gift for her from Germany,” said the Cybercrime police officials of Cyberabad.

On October 1, the woman received a phone call from persons claiming to be customs official from the Delhi Airport and explained about the gift parcel containing cash and other costly items. “The stranger on pretext of registration fees, insurance, lawyer fee and price conversion charges collected around Rs 16.74 lakhs through various bank accounts,” said the police.

Based on the complaint the police had booked a case and launched investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .