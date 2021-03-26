Girl falls into manhole, rescued by Rachaconda cops

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the cops for their timely response

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl, who slipped and fell into an open unused manhole, was rescued by the patrol car staff of Jawaharnagar police here on Thursday midnight.

The girl, a Class VII student and a resident of Jawaharnagar, was walking home along with her parents and missed to notice the open manhole. She slipped and fell into it, after which her parents called the police on Dial-100. The Control Room immediately alerted the Jawaharnagar Patrol Mobile-1, after which the patrol mobile vehicle staff who were nearby, rushed to the spot.

“They reached the spot within a few minutes of being alerted and pulled her up from the manhole. She had only minor bruises and was administered first-aid there itself before being handed over her to parents,” police said, adding that the police also covered the manhole with a barricade to prevent further accidents.

