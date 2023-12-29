Girl goes missing in Karimnagar, found in Hyderabad

Police, who traced the girl near Jubilee bus station on Thursday night, brought her to Karimnagar on Friday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:10 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Karimnagar: A 12 year-old girl, who was reported missing from Bommakal flyover bridge in Karimnagar town on Wednesday, was found in Hyderabad.

Police, who traced the girl near Jubilee bus station on Thursday night, brought her to Karimnagar on Friday morning. Though the exact reason for her missing is not yet known, she reportedly went to Hyderabad after boarding an RTC bus in confusion.

A native of Utoor of Manakondur mandal, Kanukuntla Narsimham is working as head constable and staying in Karimnagar.

His daughter aged 12 years, who is studying Class XIII in a private school, went to her grandmother’s house in Peddapalli for Christmas holidays and returned back on Wednesday. Her grandfather accompanied her and ensured that she boarded the bus at Peddapalli bus stand in the afternoon and sent the details of the bus to her father.

Narsimham, who waited for his daughter at Mancheiral chowk, enquired with the conductor about his daughter as she was not found in the bus. Conductor and other passengers informed that she got down at Bommakal flyover-bridge.

Narsimham immediately rushed to the Bommakal crossroads and searched for his daughter. As he could not find the girl, he lodged a complaint with Karimnagar rural police station. Police, who began investigation by forming five special teams, found the girl in Hyderabad on Thursday night.