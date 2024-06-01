Girl student from Hyderabad goes missing in US

Worried over the developments, close relatives of the missing woman took to multiple social media platforms and have sought help from people in locating her.
Nitheesha Kandula, who is staying at Ellendale Place, Los Angeles was last seen on Friday evening and has been missing since then. Worried over the developments, close relatives of the missing woman took to multiple social media platforms and have sought help from people in locating her.