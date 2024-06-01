Girl student from Hyderabad goes missing in US

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 09:56 PM

Hyderabad: A girl student from Hyderabad, Nitheesha Kandula, went missing in Los Angeles, United States since Friday night.

Nitheesha Kandula, who is staying at Ellendale Place, Los Angeles was last seen on Friday evening and has been missing since then. Worried over the developments, close relatives of the missing woman took to multiple social media platforms and have sought help from people in locating her.