Gitanjali Devashray: Crafting the bond of love

Gitanjali Devashray celebrated Raksha Bandhan, the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, with a thoughtful and innovative competition. Aptly titled, ‘Bond of Love’, children from classes I to X, gave vent to their ingenious ideas through the competition.

- Advertisement -

The school, to ensure holistic education, has been conducting every activity, as per the calendar of events, even in the virtual mode, the school said. Students were encouraged to use items available at home to make their artefacts.

They displayed a wonderful amalgamation of functionality and aesthetics and were adjudged on various parameters, by a panel of judges.

The competition was a breath of fresh air to every participant, as it stimulated them to think out of the ordinary routine of curricular activities and immerse themselves in their innate creativity. The effort of the school management, leaders and staff were appreciated by parents and students alike.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .