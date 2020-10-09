Gitanjali Devashray – Little ones display oratory skills

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Gitanjali Devashray conducted a Show and Tell competition for students of PP2 on a virtual platform to strengthen the verbal skills and to foster public speaking competency of young minds.

Children were excited to share their descriptive narration. They spoke on different topics like uses of an ATM, My country India, clock, solar system, badminton, fruits, building blocks, health is wealth, coronavirus, plants, save water and many more. They were judged for their presentation, exhibits, and confidence.

The event helped budding orators pick up clarity and articulate their thoughts and build their social, emotional and language skills.

