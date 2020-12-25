Gitanjali Devashray students soak in Christmas festivities

The tiny tots of Pre Primary captivated the audience with an enthralling assembly presentation, bringing out alive the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Gitanjali Devashray rang in the Christmas celebrations with plentiful optimism, cheer and gaiety, a week before the much-awaited day of the year. The school left no stone unturned to make the week one of its kind, albeit on an online platform. Students from Pre Primary to Senior sections participated in the online assemblies, watching movies and even going on virtual picnics. The tiny tots of Pre Primary captivated the audience with an enthralling assembly presentation, bringing out alive the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. The presence of a tiny Santa, dressed in red, with a bounty of gifts, was a sight to behold.

Classes I,II and III enjoyed a virtual picnic, without missing out on any of the paraphernalia. Dressed in appropriate outfits, donning sunglasses and carrying picnic bags, they had the game rolling in the right direction. Christmas is incomplete without watching movies and classes IV, V and VI had a movie-watching session, which they enjoyed thoroughly. Seniors students sang carols, expounding the stories from the New Testament and much more.

The week-long festivities garnered a lot of applause and appreciation from parents and students alike.

