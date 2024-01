| Global Airport Rankings 2023 Hyderabad And Bengaluru Get 2nd And 3rd Ranks In On Time Performance

In 2023, Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports secured 2nd and 3rd global positions with on-time performance (OTP) of 84.42% and 84.08%. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport claimed the top spot.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:10 PM, Mon - 8 January 24

Watch: