Global Spirituality Mahotsav: Participants enraptured by spiritual music rendition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 09:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Culture (Special Cell) and Heartfulness kickstarted at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness, situated at the outskirts of Hyderabad today.

The event witnessed a spiritual music rendition by maestros Shankar Mahadevan, Kumaresh Rajagopalan and Shashank Subramanyam. Over 30,000 participants were enraptured by the rendition of the trio.

The four-day event is being attended by spiritual leaders from all faiths and beliefs to one place at the world’s largest meditation centre. President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will grace the summit on March 15 and 16 March respectively.

The four-day spirituality summit being brought by the Ministry of Culture and Heartfulness has the theme of “Inner Peace to World Peace”. The conference aims to bring interfaith dialogues and help people of every age and every walk of life connect with spirituality in daily life.

Shankar Mahadevan said, “The Global Spirituality Summit is the most beautiful things happening in the world today bringing humanity together.”

Shashank Subramanyam added, “This is a monumental occasion for the people around the world. To see the world gurus coming at place and inspire us to work together and progress on the path of spirituality is amazing.”