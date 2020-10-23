Glomerular diseases linked to higher cardiovascular problems

To define the cardiovascular disease risk of patients with glomerular diseases, the research team analysed 2000-2012 information from a centralised kidney pathology registry in British Columbia, Canada.

Toronto: Adults with glomerular diseases, which affect the kidney’s filtering units where blood is cleaned, face high risk of developing heart problems, warned researchers.

Glomerular diseases also include focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, membranous nephropathy, IgA nephropathy, and minimal change disease.

“Consideration of glomerular disease-specific factors can help improve cardiovascular risk prediction,” said study author Heather Gunning from University of British Columbia in Canada.

Among 1,912 patients followed for a median of 6.8 years, there were 338 cardiovascular events, and the 10-year risk was 16.0 per cent (7.7 per cent for IgA nephropathy, 13.2 per cent for minimal change disease, 19.4 per cent for membranous nephropathy, and 27.0 per cent for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis).

Results showed cardiovascular event rates were high both prior to and after end stage kidney failure.

The risk of cardiovascular disease was 2.5-times higher in individuals with glomerular diseases compared with adults in the general population.

“Further research is ongoing into the impact of glomerular disease activity and therapy over time on cardiovascular risk,” the study authors wrote.

“This will allow better understanding of the impact of glomerular disease on cardiovascular risk and whether treatment may modify this,” they noted.

This study is scheduled to be presented online during ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined October 19-October 25.