Goa: Neighbour held for raping girl in Mapusa town

By ANI Published Date - 09:40 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

Mapusa: A neighbour was held in Mapusa town on Friday on an allegation of raping a girl and threatening her with dire consequences if she revealed it to her parents, police said.

The arrested person was identified as Yusuf Shaikh resident of Bardez, Goa.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl on Friday, the accused had molested and raped her a few days back and further threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to her parents.

The victim had carried chilly powder and pepper spray along with her on Friday as the accused was repeatedly calling her and texting her.

According to the FIR, at around 1:30 pm on Friday, the accused Shaikh followed the victim, to save her the victim threw chilly powder and sprayed Moov pain relif spray on his face. The victim was trained in boxing. When the accused started running away she caught his leg and shouted for help upon which locals gathered and police were called.Â In a video which is on social media, the girl can be seen holding on to the accused person so that he couldn’t run away.

The accused and the victim girl were neighbours.

Earlier, on pretext of providing bike spare parts, he had taken the victim for a drive. Since the accused was known to the victim and her family, she had agreed to travel with him. In the car, he allegedly molested and raped her.

An FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 354, 354A, 354D, 509, 376, 506ii and 323 IPC was registered against the accused, police said.

Further investigations are in progress.