Craving for authentic pan-Asian food? Head to this restaurant in Banjara Hills

Treat yourself to a delicious meal at Mings & Mee in Banjara Hills if you're in the mood for Mee Goreng, Nasi Kerabu, Nasi Goreng, Nigiri, veg and non-veg sushi, dim sum, baos, ramen bowls, and more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, one doesn’t often come across mouthwatering, authentic pan-Asian cuisine. Treat yourself to a delicious meal at Mings & Mee in Banjara Hills if you’re in the mood for Mee Goreng, Nasi Kerabu, Nasi Goreng, Nigiri, veg and non-veg sushi, dim sum, baos, ramen bowls, and more. Before you decide what to eat, you are greeted with a drink that has been laced with cinnamon, which helps you unwind. This restaurant, which was formerly Mings Court, serves food from China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Korea, Burma, and Thailand.

You may enjoy some innovative twists on classic cuisines like Blu Pea Rice and Dan Dan Noodles, but you can also cool off with some refreshing mocktails like Chi Chi, Chilli Mango Pepper, and Cucumber fizz. The starters of chicken and mushroom, as well as the Thai green curry and jasmine rice, were quite filling before we headed to satiate our sweet cravings.

The menu’s desserts, which include our favorite coconut matcha bliss, seven-layered dutch chocolate cake, and Bonsai Serenity—an edible chocolate pot filled with chocolate ganache, sponge, branches, and soil—are to die for.

The restaurant’s ambiance, exudes a vibrant and dynamic aura, inviting patrons to embark on a culinary journey like never before. With the introduction of a dedicated sushi bar, Mings & Mee adds a touch of modernity to its repertoire, promising a symphony of flavours and textures that will tantalize the senses.

“Our transformation into Mings & Mee marks a significant milestone in our culinary journey. We are thrilled to unveil this new chapter, offering our patrons an unparalleled pan-Asian dining experience that celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours from across the continent,” shared Amar Ohri, Managing Director of the Ohri’s Group.