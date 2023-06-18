Godavari water utilisation: GRMB to help unfold a win win situation for Telangana and AP

Hyderabad: Dr Mukesh Kumar Sinha, Chairman of the Godavari River Management Board has said that the optimum utilization of Godavari water, the direction in which Board is working along with the two riparian States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – would result in a win win situation for the people of the two Telugu States.

In an informal chat to Telangana Today, on completion of the first year of his stint as the GRMB chief, he said the GRMB would work for the benefit of the two States. “Being at the helm of affairs of the board, I know my mandate and the role I am expected to play. I have made my priorities clear. There is no room for playing favours. We go the extra mile, though it means a tight rope walk, to extend a helping hand to both the States,” he maintained.

‘Water has economic value. Its social value too counts a great deal. Godavari river with its huge potential holds out big hope. By harnessing water as a resource, and by ensuring its utilization in a conflict-free environment, the objective can be fulfilled,” he said.

The river board has done the maximum in discharging its responsibilities towards the two States during the last one year, he added.

We assure board members from both the States of continued support at every stage of project clearances, he said.

The GRMB offers its observations to the Central Water Commission (CWC) at two stages. At the preliminary stage of the process for examination of project proposals, the CWC takes observations at the level of the GRMB secretariat level.

After submission of the GRMB board level observations, the CWC initiates the detailed project reports (DPRs) for technical approval and it would be followed by the Apex Council approval.

So far as the present status of appraisal of the DPRs was concerned, as many as 11 projects of Telangana were awaiting final approvals. The PV Narasimha Rao Kanthapalli barrage, Sammakka Sagar project Kaddam Lift irrigation scheme and the Sitarama Lift Irrigation scheme and Sitarama multi-purpose projects were among them.

Board level observations given for 2 projects



The GRMB has submitted the board level observations on the Mukteswar ( Chinna Kaleshwaram) Lift Irrigation scheme, Choutapally Hanumanth Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Chanaka- Korta (Rudha) barrage of Lower Penganga Project complex and the DPRs of the projects were cleared by the Technical advisory committee.

The observations of the Board were submitted to the CWC (after the 14th meeting of the Board) on Kaddam Lift Irrigation Scheme (Gudem LIS) and Modikunta Vagu, a medium irrigation project and they are due for consideration of the Technical advisory committee (TAC).

GRMB secretariat level observations for 3 projects

The observations of the GRMB Secretariat were submitted to the CWC on the Sammakka Sagar project including the Ramappa- Pakhal link, Kaleshwaram Project (additional one TMC component) and the Sitarama Lift Irrigation scheme. As for AP projects, GRMB has received the revised DPR of the Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme and it is awaiting the final modified DPR.