| Going Back In Time To Ace History

Going back in time to ace history

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on Indian history will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

The clues to social organisation of the Indus Valley people show that …:

i. There was relatively little or unclear social differentiation

ii. The presence of palaces housing the rulers of the Harappan state is doubtful

Which among the above statements is / are correct?

a) Only i b) Only ii c) Both i & ii d) Neither i nor ii

Ans: c

Consider the following pairs:

Foreign traveller — Indian king

i. Megasthenes : Chandragupta Vikramaditya

ii. Fa Hien : Chandragupta Maurya

ii. Hiuen Tsang : Harsha

iv. Ibn Battuta : Muhammad bin Tughlaq

v. Al Beruni : Mahmud of Ghazni

Which of the above is/are correctly matched?

a) i, iii and iv only b) i, iii and v only c) iii, iv and v only d) i, ii, iii, iv and v

Ans: c

Bhaddasala, mentioned several times in the Puranas and other ancient Indian texts, was …?

a) A poet in the court of Chandragupta Maurya

b) A General of the Nanda Army

c) An ambassador of Ceylon King sent to Asoka’s court

d) A playwright in the Gupta Era

Ans: b

Consider the following chalcolithic cultures with associated sites:

1. Banas Culture – Gilund

2. Gandhara Culture – Ghaligai

3. Savalda Culture – Inamgaon

Which of the above is/are correct?

a) 1 & 2 Only b) 3 Only c) 2 & 3 Only d) 1, 2 & 3

Ans: d

Consider the following statements about the Vijayanagara Empire:

i. The king was the highest court of appeal in the Vijayanagara Empire

ii. Village was the basic unit of administration

iii. Caste system was absent and all human beings were treated equally in the matters of employment

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

a) i & ii only b) iii only c) ii & iii only d) i, ii & iii

Ans: a

Abdulla-bin-Kaiser was brought from Iran during the reign of which of the following kings?

a) Ahmah Shah Wali b) Hasan Gangu

c) Humayun Shah d) Taj-ud-din Firoz Shah

Ans: a

Which of the following is credited with founding the capital city of Ahmednagar?

a) Ahmed Bahri Nizarn Shah b) Burhan Nizarn Shah I

c) Hussain Nizam Shah I d) None of the above

Ans: a

Which of the following was the leading disciples of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti?

a) Iltutmish b) Qutbuddin Bakhtiar Kaki

c) Fariduddin Ganj-i-Shakar d) Nizamuddin Auliya

Ans: b

Which of the following warfare methods was applied by Babur in the First Battle of Panipat?

a) Egyptian method

b) Rumi method

c) Seljuk method

d) Arghun method

Ans: b