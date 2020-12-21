Going smart and strong with Yoga

Students in large numbers from various schools participated in the event and made it a huge success. The participants were judged on the basis of a set of criteria.

Pallavi Model School Bowenpally organised an online Inter-school Yoga competition on December 19. The event was graced by chief guest Bhushan Bhutke, guest of honour Mona Mehra, judges Shiva Reddy, Shibani Ghosh and Rajarajeshwari.

Students in large numbers from various schools participated in the event and made it a huge success. The participants were judged on the basis of a set of criteria. Participants of various categories performed different asanas with great expertise and flexibility. The closing ceremony witnessed the distribution of merit certificates to the winners across various categories and participation certificates to all.

Speakers at the event underlined the importance of Yoga in day-to-day life and how it indicates the union of body, mind and sould. They said Yoga was a holistic approach to discover self and achieve a sense of oneness with oneself, the world and nature.

Principal Shailaja Reddy thanked the participating schools for the tremendous support extended in making the event successful. The event inspired young minds to practice yoga on a regular basis to stay fit and healthy, the school said.

