Gold chain worth over Rs 1 lakh snatched in Kamareddy

Chain snatchers snatched a gold chain weighing two and a half tolas worth more than Rs one lakh from a woman at Kamareddy

By | State Bureau | Published: 12:33 am

Kamareddy: Chain snatchers snatched a gold chain weighing two and a half tolas worth more than Rs one lakh from a woman at Kamareddy on Thursday. Varalakshmi, a resident of Sri Ramnagar colony of Kamareddy district headquarters, was doing some works in front of her house when the offenders arrived on a bike and fled with her chain.

This is the first chain snatching case reported in Kamareddy town since a long time. The Kamareddy town police registered a case and are investigating.

