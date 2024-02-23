Hyderabad: Chain snatchers target female passenger in moving train

The passenger, Sai Priya from Mallapur in Nacharam reached Secunderabad railway station and lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police.

Hyderabad: Chain snatchers targeted a female passenger from Hyderabad and fled with her ‘mangalsutra’ weighing 3 tolas from a running train at Chittapur railway station in Karnataka on Thursday.

They booked a case and transferred it to the Chittapur police on basis of jurisdiction.