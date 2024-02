Watch: Chain snatchers strike in Ameenpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:08 PM

Sangareddy: Two bike-borne men snatched a gold chain from a woman who was accompanying her son to school on Friday morning at 9 am at Venkataramana Colony in Ameenpur Municipality.

It is the second such incident reported under Ameenpur Police station limits in a week.

The incident was recorded on CCTV camera.

Inspector Sada Nagaraju registered a case and investigation is on.