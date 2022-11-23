Golf: Sachin’s team wins Pro-Am event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: Professional Sachin Baisoya and his team won the Pro-Am event of the Dream Valley Group presents Vooty Masters 2022 at the Vooty Golf County on Wednesday.

The first-ever Professional Golf Tour of India Vooty Masters will begin on Friday. The winning team consisted of Delhi-based professional Sachin Baisoya and amateurs Jay Krishna, Biju Mathews and Bhaskar Reddy. The winners posted a score of 48.8.

Ahmedabad-based professional Varun Parikh and his team consisting of amateurs Abhijay Jaiswal, Narahari Verma and Raj Gaddam were the runners-up with a score of 49.2. The prize for the longest drive on hole no. 1 went to amateur Chaitanya Prasad who landed his drive at a distance of 326 yards.

The contest for the closest to the pin on hole no. 14 was won by amateur Ashok Reddy who landed it within one foot and five inches of the pin.