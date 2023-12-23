Good news soon regarding six guarantees, says Minister Ponguleti

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy distributed Christmas gift packs to Christians at Palair village of Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Saturday and cut a cake

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Minister P Srinivas Reddy distributed Christmas gift packs at Palair village of Kusumanchi mandal in Khammam district on Saturday.

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted that the six guarantees given to people during the election would be fulfilled in another 90 days of time.

The minister said the people would hear good news soon regarding the six guarantees.

He distributed Christmas gift packs to Christians at Palair village of Kusumanchi mandal in the district on Saturday and cut a cake. He also distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques and ex gratia cheques to the family members of those who died in the electric accidents.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Indiramma Rajyam was established in the State and everyone would be benefitted from it. Many people were asking for houses and were facing difficulties with Dharani and justice would be done to them.

The issue of iIllegal cases booked against Congress workers would be resolved soon. The previous government incurred debts worth Rs 6, 71, 734 crore. Similarly in the pretext of supplying 24-hour electricity the government incurred debts of Rs 81, 000 crore, he said.

Srinivas Reddy stated that 24-hour power would be given and the government would not escape from the responsibility in the pretext of debts made by the previous government. Government departments should not trouble the public and postings would be given to the officials without taking a single rupee.

The minister said he entered into politics to ensure good governance to the public and officials should also strive to do the same. A plan was being prepared to take the governance to the door steps of the people. There would be no acts of vengeance against the opposition party leaders.

Khammam RDO G Ganesh, SDC M Rajeshwari, District Minority Welfare Officer Mahmudi and others were present.