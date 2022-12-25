Good response to Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana property show in Khammam

Khammam: With the Telangana government focusing on infrastructure development the realty sector has been flourishing across the State, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. After the formation of separate Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao have initiated a slew of developmental measures, taken key policy decisions and they have created demand for lands in the State, the minister said.

Ajay Kumar attended the closing ceremony of the two-day Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana Property Show-2022 here on Sunday. Addressing the gathering he lauded the initiative of the media management in organising the property show and said it was helpful to create awareness among the public on how to purchase a real estate property. As the government laid focus on large scale infrastructure development by spending thousands of crores of rupees all over the State the realty sector has witnessed rapid growth in every district. Simplifying the process of layout approvals and construction permissions has helped the real estate developers, he noted.

Launched in 2020 by MA&UD Minister Rama Rao, the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) initiative aimed at quick processing of building permission applications proved beneficial for the realty sector, Ajay Kumar averred. Khammam city, being the fastest growing city in Telangana after Hyderabad, has been witnessing rapid growth in real estate business. People from different parts of erstwhile Khammam were showing interest to buy properties in Khammam, the minister explained. He inspected the stalls put up by real estate firms at the show and interacted with stall organisers.

Balaji Real Estates and Constructions MD Vatyavai Ravi, Srinidhi Enclaves MD Vunnam Jagan, GR Infra MD G Rambabu and others have thanked Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana management for enabling them to reach out to the buyers through the property show. The two-day property show was a success as a large number of prospective buyers from the district visited TNGO’s function hall, where the show was held and consulted the stall organisers and bankers, who were a part of the property show. MP Vaddiraju Ravinchandra presented mementoes to the stalls organisers and prizes to lucky draw winners.

SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, Khammam AMC chairperson D Lakshmi Prasanna, BRS senior leader Gundala Krishna, city president Pagadala Nararaju, leader Pulipati Prasad, TNGO’s district president Afzal Hassan and its secretary RVS Sagar were present. Namasthe Telangana bureau in-charge M Venu Gopal, branch manager Rena Ramesh, deputy manager (Ads) B Shekhar Babu, edition in-charge K Purnachander and circulation in-charge K Rambabu thanked Khammam citizens for making the property show a success.

Balaji Real Estates and Constructions was the main sponsor while Sricity, Srinidhi Enclaves and Sri Jayavilasini Developers and Constructions were the associate sponsors. T News was the TV partner and Café Niloufer was the gift sponsor.

Real estate firms; American Town Ship-2, Aadhar Builders and Infrastructures LLP, Supreme Leenus India, Sunrise Infra, ASR Vruksham Infra Developers, GR Real Estate & Developers, Pinnacle Heights and Sensation Infra Pvt. Ltd have set up stalls at the show along with UCO Bank, State Bank of India, Bhadradri Co-Operative Urban Bank Ltd, District Co-Operative Central Bank (DCCB) and union Bank of India (UBI).