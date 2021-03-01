Good response to TRS membership drive: KTR

KTR says overwhelming response from people, directs leaders to focus on digitisation of data

By | Published: 11:15 pm 12:46 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said the party’s membership drive has received overwhelming response with many people enrolling themselves with the party so far.

Reviewing the membership drive with party general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan here, Rao said the drive which started on February 12 was continuing successfully. The general secretaries informed Rama Rao that the response from people at the ground-level was tremendous.

The party has set a target of enrolling over 50,000 people from each Assembly constituency, and instructions were issued in this regard. In almost all the constituencies, the party leaders are achieving the target.

Some constituencies might even register enrollment of over one lakh members while in other constituencies the enrollment might cross the 50,000-mark. “Party leaders are busy with the elections for the two graduates’ constituencies- Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad, but the membership drive is continuing uninterruptedly,” they said.

They also brought to the notice of Rama Rao about more time being sought by party leaders to complete the membership process. They also informed that a few MLAs were requesting an additional 10 days for membership enrolment on account of the huge response from the people.

Rama Rao also spoke to Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Narayanpet MLA S Rajender Reddy and Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, who are suffering from health issues and enquired about their well-being. Rao also appreciated the efforts of MLAs of constituencies where the membership drive had received more response and those who had already completed the target. The leaders in the districts were also depositing the membership fees promptly. Rao said apart from membership, the process of digitisation of membership details was being carried out simultaneously and already 50 per cent of the membership details have been computerised so far.

Directing the general secretaries to focus on setting up of committees, he said the process should be completed by this month end. Since there are several party programmes lined up for the month, he advised the general secretaries to put in more effort at the ground-level.

