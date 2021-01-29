Gopichand’s Seetimaarr to hit screens on April 2

The poster with the massy look of Gopichand was unveiled by the makers

The year 2021 has started off on a positive note with a series of big releases at the box office.While RRR and Pushpa have already made a buzz with announcements and updates, Gopichand’s upcoming movie Seetimaarr too has announced its release date. The movie is set to hit screens on April 2 worldwide.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr is one of the much-awaited movies this summer. After a series of fumbles at the box office, Gopichand who earned the moniker ‘Aggressive star’, is eager to make a difference with the sports drama. Set in the backdrop of rustic sport Kabaddi, Seetimaarr shows Gopichand as Kabaddi coach who grooms up a professional team of woman players in Andhra Pradesh.

Milky beauty Tamannah too will be playing the role of coach (Jwala Reddy) for women’s team belonging to Telangana. Senior actor Bhumika is playing a key role.

Seetimaarr which is being produced with high technical values is one of the highest budget flicks in Gopichand’s career. Presented by Pavan Kumar and produced by Srinivasaa Chhitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, Seetimaarr has Mani Sharma’s trademark music and S Soundar Rajan’s cinematography with eye-catching visuals.

The first look posters of both Gopichand and Tamannaah have garnered tremendous response on social media. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the latest poster of Gopichand while also announcing the release date as well. The actor is seen holding a massive hammer to take on baddies.

“Seetimaarr’ is the highest budgeted in Gopichand’s career. It is an emotional rollercoaster ride with a sports backdrop with some heart-warming sequences. Entire talkie part has been completed except a couple of songs that are to be shot soon,” said the producer.

Other characters in the film include Digangana Suryavanshi, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Bhumika, Rehaman, Bollywood actor Tarun Arora in the principal cast.

