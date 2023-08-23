Posani complains to DGP on threat to life from Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation chairman Posani Krishna Murali on Wednesday met the Director general of Police Rajendranath Reddy and complained to him that there was threat to his life from Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Disclosing this to reporters here, Posani said that he had requested police protection for him as Lokesh was plotting to murder him. “The DGP assured me to provide protection. I was asked to join the TDP but I refused which hurt the ego of Lokesh,” he stated.