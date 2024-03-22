Got opportunity as recognisation for serving people as an officer: Venkatrami Reddy

He has said that he met thousands of people during the grievances as an officer and redressed their complaints patiently.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 March 2024, 08:37 PM

Venkatram Reddy

Siddipet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate from Medak Lok Sabha Constituency P Venkatram Reddy has said that he had connected with every family in some way or another in the Lok Sabha Constituency since he had worked as an officer in the district for 11 long years.

He has said that he met thousands of people during the grievances as an officer and redressed their complaints patiently.

Speaking to reporters after BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao named him as Medak Lok Sabha candidate at Erravally on Friday, Venkatrami Reddy said that he considered the opportunity as an honour for his service to the people here.

The retired IAS officer has said he had played a key role in various development works, which include the reservoirs built as part of KLIS, in the district. Reddy said that he has good relationships with MLAs, elected representatives and all the socially active persons in Medak.

Thanking the former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao for backing him, he has also thanked all the BRS leaders for supporting his candidature. Talking about the grassroots-level relations he was having, he has said that he met almost every sarpanch and MPTC memberwhile working as an officer.

He said he would remain indebted to the Medak people and K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving him so many opportunities. During his tenure as an officer here, Reddy has said that his children also studied in the Sangareddy district.

He said that he had a rare opportunity to work as a Joint Collector, Collector and also contest as an MP from the same district.

The retired IAS officer had worked as a Joint Collector of the erstwhile Medak district from 2014 to 2016. Later, he was appointed as a collector of Siddipet after reorganisation of districts in October 2016.

Later, he had also worked as collector Medak for one year. Reddy had also worked as DWMA Project Director in Medak before he was promoted to IAS cadre.