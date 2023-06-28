Government Degree Colleges in Khammam to seek autonomous status

Three Government Degree Colleges in erstwhile Khammam district are planning to apply for autonomous status from the UGC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

A view of Government Degree and PG College at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Three Government Degree Colleges in erstwhile Khammam district are planning to apply for autonomous status from the UGC.

The Government PG and Degree College, Bhadrachalam, Government Degree College, Paloncha in Kothagudem district and JVR Government College, Sathupalli in Khammam district are going to seek autonomous status.

Government Degree College, Paloncha established in the year 1991 and Jalagam Vengal Rao Government College which came into existence in the year 1976 are accredited with NAAC A grade while Government PG and Degree College, Bhadrachalam established in 1980 is accredited with NAAC B grade.

The colleges are advised to go for autonomous status by the Collegiate Education Commissioner. There are twelve government degree colleges in erstwhile Khammam district and of them SR&BGNR College in Khammam is granted autonomous status.

Bhadrachalam Government PG and Degree College, principal B Bhadraiah speaking to Telangana Today stated that autonomous status to the college would help students in the agency area greatly as the college could start new courses to shape their future.

In addition to offering quality education, the college could offer oriented certificate and diploma programmes that could offer better employment opportunities to the students.

Autonomous status would also help to develop infrastructure and enhance academic standards, he said.